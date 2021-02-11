Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

However, officials say case counts from Toronto Public Health are under-reported as they continue their data migration.

The province recorded 945 new cases over the last day.

Fifty-one per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 68,800 tests were completed over the last day while 263,044 people have now recovered.

Another 18 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 2.3 per cent.