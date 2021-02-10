Officers with the Bracebridge OPP rescued a 33-year-old woman Wednesday morning after she went through the ice near Campbell’s Road and Gravenhurst Parkway in Bracebridge.

OPP says the woman was rescued safely and taken to a local hospital by helicopter where she is currently being treated with life-threatening injuries.

The Aviation Search and Rescue, All Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement Team, The Emergency Response Team, the Muskoka EMS, and Gravenhurst Fire Department assisted the OPP with the rescue.

Police remind everyone that no ice is safe ice.