The active COVID-19 case count has dropped to 16 after no new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the Health Unit.

One more person has recovered from getting the virus.

194 people have gotten the coronavirus in Muskoka with 175 people recovering and three dying.

There were no new cases of the UK B.1.1.7 variant. A total of 113 cases have been confirmed by the Health Unit with another 86 probable cases. Before a probable case can be confirmed, a second test needs to be done.

In the past 24 hours, 897 vaccines have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka. A total of 23,066 shots have been given out so far.

Simcoe County saw 25 new cases reported Wednesday, adding to the 5,616 that have been diagnosed since the pandemic started. Of those, 4,681 people have recovered and 166 have died.