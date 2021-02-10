We will know before Tuesday, February 16th what will be allowed when the majority of the province reopens. A government official has confirmed to the Vista National News Desk an announcement will be made before the stay-at-home expires next week. No other details, like what day it would be made were given.

That means each of the 28 public health units still under lockdown will know what colour-coded level they will be put under in the province’s reopening framework, and what businesses will be allowed to reopen, as well as other public health restrictions, like gathering limits. That decision will be made by the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health in consultation with local medical officers.

It was announced on Monday by the province that the stay-at-home order will be lifted on Tuesday for most of the province. Three regions reopened Wednesday under the Green-Prevent level, meaning all non-essential businesses can reopen. The hotspots around Toronto will have to wait until February 22nd.