The active COVID-19 case count has gone down by one in Muskoka.

It sits at 17 after one person contracted the virus since the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s (SMDHU) last update and two people have recovered.

The recovery includes a resident that was previously admitted to a local hospital.

The new case is:

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is still under investigation.

It is the 40th case of the virus in the township. There are currently two active cases.

A total of 194 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Muskoka with 174 people recovering and three dying. In Simcoe County, 35 new cases were reported Tuesday. They are added to the 5,593 that have been reported since the start of the pandemic with 4,586 people recovering and 166 dying.

The vaccination roll-out continues in Simcoe Muskoka with 359 shots administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 22,155 have been administered since the COVID-19 vaccine was made available locally.

SMDHU is also reporting five new cases of the UK B.1.1.7 variant. A total of 133 have been reported in the Health Unit’s medical region. There are 64 probable cases that need more testing before they can be confirmed as the variant.