Less than one week away from the stay at home order being lifted, the Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Doctor Charles Gardner, doesn’t know what colour of the province’s framework the district will be handed.

“At this point, I don’t know. If I look at our data, I would make the case we would better serve to be in red as more protective given that we have the variants of concern. But in fact, the trend that we’ve had has been downward and our indicators are a mix between red and orange. We shall see what decision the province makes on this.”

Gardner added that regardless of where the region is put, he would like for people to continue to have a stay at home approach. He expects to find out what colour the region will be given at some point this week or Tuesday, February 16.