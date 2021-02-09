Ontario is adding just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 1,022 new cases on Tuesday.

It comes a day after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a gradual reopening of the province.

Seventy per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Nearly 30,800 tests were completed over the last day while 259,991 people have now recovered.

Another 17 people have died across the province.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 3.3 per cent.