One new case is being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) in its first report of the week.

The active case count remains at 18.

The new case is:

A man from Huntsville between the ages of 65 and 79. The Health Unit reports he got it through the community.

There are now two active cases of COVID-19 in Huntsville. There has been a total of 56 cases in the town since the pandemic began.

The Health Unit has reported 193 total cases of the virus in Muskoka with 172 recovering and three dying. One person is currently in hospital.

Since SMDHU’s last update Friday, 36 new cases of the UK B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed. A total of 128 have been found in the Health Unit’s medical region. There are 59 probable cases of the UK variant that need further testing before they can be confirmed.

After 372 vaccines were administered Sunday, SMDHU has given out 21,796 shots in Simcoe Muskoka.

In Monday’s update, the Health Unit reported 109 new cases in Simcoe County. There have been a total of 5,558 cases of the coronavirus in Simcoe since the pandemic began with 4,466 people recovering and 166 dying.