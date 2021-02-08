Ontario is reporting 1,265 new COVID-19 cases.

It comes as Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce details Monday afternoon about the government’s plans to reopen the province, following the latest lockdown.

Sixty-three per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 28,300 tests were completed over the last day with more than 258,000 recoveries.

Another 33 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 4.4 per cent.