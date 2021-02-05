The active COVID-19 case count in Muskoka has gone up for the first time in over a week.

Three new cases were reported Friday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) bringing the local active caseload to 17.

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. SMDHU reports he got the virus through the community.

A woman from Huntsville over the age of 80. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

There are now four active cases in Bracebridge, one in Huntsville, and one in Muskoka Lakes.

The Health Unit has reported 192 total cases of the virus in Muskoka with 171 recovering and three dying.

In the last 24 hours, 504 vaccines have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka adding to the 19,306 shots that have been given out.

Only one new case of the UK B.1.1.7 variant is being reported by SMDHU Friday. The Health Unit has confirmed 92 cases of the variant with 77 probable cases listed.

In SMDHU’s latest report, 41 new cases were reported in Simcoe County. A total of 5,454 cases have been reported in Simcoe during the pandemic, with 4,349 recovering and 164 dying.