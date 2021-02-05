Inspections will take place in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Orillia, Barrie, and Collingwood from Friday, February 5th until Monday, February 8th.

Inspections will be done in big box stores, grocery stores, service stations, hotels, warehousing and manufacturing businesses.

These inspections are being done to ensure that they are following COVID-19 safety requirements. Such as screening workers and patrons, requiring them to wear masks, and making sure everyone is physical distancing.

Corporations can be now be fined $1,000 for failing to comply with the orders under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Everyone in Ontario, including employees and patrons, can also be fined $750 for failing to comply with orders under the acts.

If a violation is more serious, a person can be charged with failing to comply with an order under the acts. If convicted, the court can impose fines as high as $100,000 for individuals, and directors and officers of a corporation can be fined up to $500,000. Both could also receive terms of imprisonment of up to one year. The maximum fine for a corporation on conviction of an offence is up to $10,000,000.

-With Files from South Georgian Bay OPP News Release