A 34-year-old from Dysart, a 41-year-old from Sundridge, and a 46-year-old from Wasaga Beach are all facing charges.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, members of the Huntsville OPP Detachment pulled the vehicle over after it exited highway 11 and went on to West road because they noticed the vehicle didn’t have a license plate on the back but, there was one in the front. After running the plate through the system, it came up as a stolen plate.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, Police allegedly found 0.25 grams of fentanyl, a weapon, and bear spray.

The 34-year-old is facing one drug charge along with weapon charges. The 41-year-old is facing theft under $5000 and a drug charge, and the 46-year-old is facing a drug possession charge. All three are scheduled to appear in court in March.