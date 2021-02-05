Ontario opened applications for its two-year Skills Development Fund on Friday.

Officials say this fund focuses on giving laid-off workers immediate access to training supports, new jobs and improves training quality.

The money will also go towards reaching out to traditionally underrepresented groups and increasing apprentice registrations.

Besides employers, apprenticeship training delivery agents, unions, post-secondary institutions, community organizations and others can now submit proposals beginning today, until February 28th.

You can submit proposals by clicking here.