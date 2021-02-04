The active COVID-19 case count is continuing to drop in Muskoka.

It sits at 15 after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reported no new cases Thursday, but two more people recovered from the virus.

SMDHU has reported 189 people have gotten the virus in Muskoka. Of those cases, 171 people have recovered and three have died.

The Health Unit lists 91 cases of the UK B.1.1.7 variant which is a jump of one from Wednesday’s update. There are also 60 probable cases of the variant, but another test is needed before SMDHU officials can confirm its a mutant strain of the virus.

There have now been 18,400 vaccines administered in Simcoe Muskoka, with 664 shots given in the last 24 hours.

In Simcoe County, 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. SMDHU has reported a total of 5,417 cases in the region with 4,300 recoveries and 161 deaths.