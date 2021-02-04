Pet grooming businesses are allowed to reopen across Ontario.

Provincial officials say the businesses are allowed to reopen as of Thursday but there are a few rules they have to follow.

They can only provide services that prevent an animal from needing to go to a vet or that an owner is required to have done under the Animal Welfare Act.

The businesses must also provide services by appointment, only make one appointment for one animal at a time and provide curbside pickup and drop off of the animal