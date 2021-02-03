It remains to be seen when businesses will reopen in Ontario.

A government source tells the Vista Radio National Newsdesk that they recognize the state of emergency is ending next week but add no announcement has been scheduled yet on the re-opening of the economy.

It follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford hinting on Wednesday afternoon that an announcement on the re-opening could be coming Monday with holdbacks for “hot zones.”

Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr.David Williams said earlier in the week that businesses will likely remain locked down until ICU numbers drop by more than half of the current levels.