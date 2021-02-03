Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has added two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

The local active case count remains at 18 because one person has recovered from the virus.

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 35 and 44. SMDHU says he acquired it through the community.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 65 and 79. He is reported to have gotten the virus from an institutional outbreak.

SMDHU has reported 190 people have gotten the virus in Muskoka. There have been 36 cases in Bracebridge with four active cases. Of those cases, 169 people have recovered and three have died.

The Health Unit lists 90 cases of the UK B.1.1.7 variant which is a jump of 39 from Tuesday’s update. SMDHU lists 57 probable cases of the variant. A second test is needed before a case can be classified as the variant.

Over the past 24 hours, the Health Unit has administered 492 COVID-19 vaccines. That is added to the 17,737 shots that have been given out since they were made available locally.

In Simcoe County, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. SMDHU has reported a total of 5,358 cases in the region with 4,215 recoveries and 156 deaths.