Ontario is reporting 1, 172 new COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health says case numbers could still be low because of Toronto Public Health moving its data to the province’s reporting system.

Sixty-four per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 52,400 tests were completed over the last day and 248, 981 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Another 67 people have died.

Per cent positivity, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, is at 3.3 per cent.