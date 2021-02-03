Bracebridge OPP say they received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious running vehicle in a church parking lot early Tuesday morning. Police say the male appeared to be sleeping in his car when arriving at the church.

Police then charged the 34-year-old man from Orillia for possessing cannabis with the purpose of selling it, and they also allegedly found methamphetamine along with other substances. The man now has a court date scheduled for the end of March.