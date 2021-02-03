The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) has added Public Health regions to its interactive trail guide.

A blue line now represents each region in the province on top of the green, yellow, and red lines that tell sledders what trails are opened or closed. This change is being made to OFSC’s online trail guide and Go Snowmobiling Ontario app.

OFSC says that this boundary line is to help remind snowmobilers to follow provincial travel restrictions and the current stay-at-home order. While snowmobiling is allowed under the order, the organization is urging sledders to stick within their health region when hitting the trails and to not ride with anyone outside of their household.

In January, the North Bay-Parry Sound District Health Unit ordered all trails in its medical region be closed to prevent travelling sledders from riding them.

OFSC controls just under 19,000 kilometres of trails in Ontario.