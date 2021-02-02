You’re being asked for your feedback on Ontario’s plan to introduce a digital ID.

Officials say the ID, to be in place by the end of the year, will let people and businesses in the province securely and conveniently prove their identity online.

It will be used for things like parents easily accessing their children’s immunization records and sharing them online with their school.

They say it will save people time and money and make it easier to access government and private sector service while being safe and secure.

Your feedback is being collected until February 26th.