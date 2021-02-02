Ontario is reporting less than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

However, the Ministry of Health admits the number isn’t accurate because of data migration from Toronto Public Health to the provincial reporting system.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says today’s case count is low and expects fluctuations in numbers over the next few days.

Ontario added 745 cases on Tuesday with 70 per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Niagara.

Roughly 91 per cent of known cases have recovered from the virus in the province.

Another 14 people have died.