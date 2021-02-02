Parents in Muskoka will find out Wednesday when their kids can return to in-person learning. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a tweet late Monday that the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has promised that’s when he will make his final decision. Lecce says the province wants “all children in all regions back in class.” Lecce says parents will get the certainty they deserve by announcing Wednesday return dates for school.

We want all students in all regions back to class. The Chief Medical Officer of Health confirmed to Premier @fordnation & I that on Wednesday he will finalize his advice. The Government will provide certainty parents deserve by announcing on Wednesday the dates for reopening. — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) February 1, 2021

On Monday Lecce announced new funding and programs for schools. That included expanding testing for COVID-19 in schools and $381-million from Ottawa for phase two of the Federal Safe Return to Class Fund. That money will be put into improving health and safety in schools, improving ventilation, online and summer learning programs, and more support for mental health.