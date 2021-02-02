Back to school announcement expected Wednesday
Parents in Muskoka will find out Wednesday when their kids can return to in-person learning. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a tweet late Monday that the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has promised that’s when he will make his final decision. Lecce says the province wants “all children in all regions back in class.” Lecce says parents will get the certainty they deserve by announcing Wednesday return dates for school.
On Monday Lecce announced new funding and programs for schools. That included expanding testing for COVID-19 in schools and $381-million from Ottawa for phase two of the Federal Safe Return to Class Fund. That money will be put into improving health and safety in schools, improving ventilation, online and summer learning programs, and more support for mental health.