Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A COVID-19 case in Bracebridge has been reassigned, meaning the local active case count falls yet again.

It sits at 19 now.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has reported 188 people have gotten the virus in Muskoka with 165 recovering and three dying since the pandemic began.

SMDHU now lists how many cases of the COVID-19 UK variant are active in its medical region. There are 19 confirmed cases of UK B.1.1.7 with another 126 highly probable.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports no coronavirus vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,501 shots have been given out in Simcoe Muskoka.

In Simcoe County, 129 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. SMDHU has reported a total of 5,293 cases in the region with 4,002 recoveries and 147 deaths.