Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 287 shots have been given out in the last 24 hours, adding to the 16,282 that have been administered overall.

On top of that, the active COVID-19 case count continues to fall locally.

It sits at 21 as of Friday afternoon.

This comes after one new case of COVID-19 was added by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) and three people recovered from the virus.

The new case is:

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 45 to 64. The cause is still under investigation.

There has been a total of 36 cases of COVID-19 in Bracebridge during the pandemic with seven considered active.

SMDHU has reported 189 people have gotten the virus in Muskoka with 165 recovering and three dying since the pandemic began.

SMDHU has reported 64 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 5,171 with 3,983 recoveries and 136 people dying.