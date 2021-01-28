Officials say Ontario is making progress with controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Despite today’s concerning uptick in cases, the amount of tests returning positive across all ages has gone down since January 12th, but so did the testing numbers.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says it’s hard to say when businesses can safely reopen without causing any further spike in cases.

Dr. Williams says mortality in long-term care homes continues to increase with 215 resident deaths reported over the past week.

Intensive care units are still in high demand province-wide, with only one or two beds available in more than half of Ontario’s hospitals.

However, officials project the number of ICU beds in use will go down by nearly a hundred beds over the next month.