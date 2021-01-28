Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

After two days of no new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting three new local cases.

Despite that, the active case count is down by one to 23 thanks to four new recoveries.

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU says he acquired it through the community.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

There has been a total of 44 cases of the coronavirus in Gravenhurst with four considered active. Bracebridge has dealt with 35 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic with six considered active.

During the pandemic, 188 people have gotten the virus in Muskoka with 162 recovering and three dying.

Over the past 24 hours, the Health Unit has given 236 shots. It’s added to the 15,995 that have been administered by SMDHU.

SMDHU has reported 54 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 5,109 with 3,900 recoveries and 135 people dying.