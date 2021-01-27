Ontario is investing another $1.5 million to increase prevention and containment efforts in Muskoka’s long-term care homes.

The MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller says the new funding will cover expenses for 24/7 building-health checkpoints. new staff and replacing sick or isolating workers. Miller says the funding will also go towards more supplies and ramped up infection control measures.

The Pines in Bracebridge is receiving an additional $343,200, the Fairvern Nursing Home in Huntsville is getting an additional $247,600, Muskoka Landing in Huntsville is receiving an additional $177,300, Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst is receiving an additional $266,200. Nearly $3 million has already been invested in the four long-term care facilities.

Also getting funding are Belvedere Heights and Lakeland Long Term Care Services in Parry Sound.