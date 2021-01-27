Ontario is making changes to its sexual violence and harassment policies in post-secondary institutions.

Officials say these changes ensure that students alleging any instance of sexual violence and/or harassment are not asked about their sexual history. They say students will also be safe from any reprisal for violations of campus drug and alcohol policies that may have happened at the time the alleged sexual violence took place.

The province’s Minister of Colleges and Universities says this will reduce students’ fear and stigma around coming forward to report an incident. Ross Romano stressed that just one incident of sexual assault, harassment, or any other forms of violence in our communities is one too many.

Ontario is one of the only jurisdictions in Canada with the protections specifically outlined in legislation or regulation.