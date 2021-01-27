Ontario is reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

The province added 1,670 new cases today which is the lowest number of daily cases reported in two months.

Sixty-five per cent of the cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA and Niagara.

Nearly 55,200 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 49 people have died across the province.

Per cent positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at four per cent.