Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Three more people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

It puts the active case count in the region at 30. There have been a total of 186 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began.

The total of recoveries is now up to 153.

So far, SMDHU has administered 15,365 vaccines in Simcoe Muskoka with 341 shots given out on Monday.

SMDHU has reported 29 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 5,016 with 3,673 recoveries and 128 people dying.