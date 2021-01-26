Ontario is reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day.

The province added 1,740 cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest number of new cases in almost two months.

Sixty-five per cent of the cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA.

Over 30,700 tests were completed over the last day.

There is a backlog of over 36,000 tests waiting for results.

Another 63 people have died across the province with over 2,000 cases considered resolved.

Per cent positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 5.9 per cent.