With an increase of cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in Ontario, the province is considering the use of medical and surgical masks for everyone.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health warned that the UK variant may have a bigger impact than originally thought.

The number of cases of the UK variant in Ontario has more than doubled over the past three days with an additional 19 cases bringing the province’s total to 34 cases.

As for the South African and Brazillian variants, health officials say no cases of these variants have been found.