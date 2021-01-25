Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

It puts the active case count in the region at 33.

The new cases are:

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Gravenhurst between the ages of 45 and 64. She is reported by the Health Unit to have gotten the virus from close contact.

There have been a total of 43 cases of the coronavirus in Gravenhurst with seven still active.

There have been a total of 186 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Four more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 150.

So far, SMDHU has administered 15,012 vaccines in Simcoe Muskoka with 95 shots given out Sunday.

SMDHU has reported 128 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,993 with 3,644 recoveries and 124 people dying.