The province is investing $200-million in rural communities throughout Ontario. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association’s conference this morning. The funding will support 424 small, rural, and Northern Ontario communities build and repair roads and bridges, and water and wastewater plants. Ford says these projects will support local businesses and create local jobs.

“COVID-19 has created challenges for everyone, including our municipal partners,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “By making this stable, predictable investment, our government is not only improving critical infrastructure, we are strengthening local economies, creating jobs and laying the foundation for our long-term recovery.”

The province uses a formula to determine how much funding each municipality receives through the 2021 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF).