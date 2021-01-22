(Photo of Minister Fedeli on August 4th from the Premier's Youtube Page)

The province processed about 10,000 Small Business Support Grant applications on the program’s first day.

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development said 42,000 applications have been received for the program since last Friday.

Minister Fideli added that the province hopes to get the $10,000 to $20,000 one-time funding out to those who successfully applied last Friday in the next few days.

To apply for the money owners must have had to close down or severely restrict the operation of their business because of the province-wide shutdown.

They must also demonstrate a 20-percent decline in revenue between April 2019 and April 2020.

To apply click here.