Ontario Northland is one of the many transportation agencies that is supporting the stay-at-home order.

Customers on Ontario Northland will receive a reminder when booking travel to stay home and only travel when necessary. It’s in addition to safety messages on 210 signs across provincial highways.

“We are asking everyone to help contain this deadly virus by simply staying home as much as possible and following the public health guidelines,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We know people have made tremendous sacrifices so far during this pandemic, but with vaccines now available, there is hope that we will soon be able to return to a normal life. But until everyone is immunized, please stay home, stay safe and save lives.”

The Northland busses join transit, ferries and trains in helping spread the stay-at-home message.

“The health and well-being of Ontarians is our top priority. That’s why we have taken urgent action to introduce additional public health measures in response to the new spikes in COVID-19 cases,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Under these measures, everyone across the province must stay home to limit contact with those outside of their household and stop the spread of this deadly virus.”