Lisa McLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, announced that $82,076 will be re-invested into Huntsville thanks to legacy funding that was created by the Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

The funds will be split and eight different organizations will receive parts of the funding.

The following organizations will be receiving funding:

Town of Huntsville’s Community Services Senior Programs: $41,576

Sewing Team (c/o Mary Spring & Terri Howell): $2,500

Huntsville Pickleball Group (c/o Lorna Popofski): $2,000

Arrowhead Nordic Ski Club: $3,500

Huntsville Curling Club: $10,000

Muskoka Seniors: $10,000

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce: $10,000

Club 55 Huntsville Seniors: $2,500

“Hosting the Ontario Games provides communities with economic benefits as well as the opportunity to strengthen and grow – and that’s exactly what the 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games has done for the Town of Huntsville,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “Thanks to the great work done by the town, Games Organizing Committee and hundreds of volunteers, these Games have left a meaningful legacy that will benefit the Huntsville area for years to come, while bringing people together in celebration of sport and physical activity.”

The legacy funding was created through a hosting grant by the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, funding from the Town of Huntsville, athlete registration fees, community support from local businesses, and the work of dedicated volunteers who led the Games Organizing Committee.