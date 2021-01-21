The province announced over $12 million in additional funding for mental health and senior’s well-being support Thursday.

Ontario’s Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions said $10.9 million is earmarked to create an additional 46 in-patient mental health beds in 16 hospitals across the province.

Minister Tibollo said $1.1 million will go to support the operations of the Baycrest Hospital Behavioural Neurology Unit and up to $164,000 will go to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s Wellbeing in Later-Life education and awareness program for seniors.

According to the Minister of Seniors and Accessibility, about $130,000 will be used to hire and train more operators for the Seniors Safety Line for added support.