Ontario is reporting 2,632 new COVID-19 cases.

It comes as the government says the technical issue from Toronto Public Health from earlier in the week has been fixed with 102 cases added to Thursday’s total.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, sixty-nine per cent are in the hotspots around the GTHA, southern Ontario and Ottawa.

Nearly 70,300 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 46 people have died across the province.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 4.3 per cent.