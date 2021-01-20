An outbreak has been declared in a home area at The Pines after a staff member that works there tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the District of Muskoka say the infected staff member is at home isolating. One other person was sent home because they were a close contact.

The outbreak is only in the area where the two staff members worked and not in the entire building.

The positive test was found thanks to a routine COVID-19 test that was done on January 18th.