The Ontario Federation of Snowmobiling Clubs (OFSC) says they will comply with the local health unit’s temporary trail closure order.

According to a memo sent two days after the order was given, the OFSC received permission from the health unit to proceed with limited grooming operations so when trails in the districts re-open they are ready to ride.

However, the OFSC cautions that groomers on trails do not mean trails are open and snowmobilers are asked to check the Interactive Trail Guide online before each ride.

The federation urged that although the province allowed trails to remain a “permitted recreational activity” under the Stay-at-home order, snowmobilers need to abide by the rules and health measures to help avoid more restrictions in the region.