Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The active case count is at 35 after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) added one new COVID-19 case Wednesday.

The new cases are:

A woman from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

There have been 33 cases of the virus in Bracebridge.

There have been a total of 183 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Six more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 145.

The roll-out of the vaccine continues in SMDHU’s medical region. So far, 14,185 vaccines have been administered with 624 coming in the last 24 hours.

SMDHU has reported 46 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,683 with 3,403 recoveries and 89 people dying.