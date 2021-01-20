A map of where the work will be done (Photo supplied by: Lakeland Power)

Lakeland Power says on Twitter that they will be doing annual tree trimming this month in Zone One Parry Sound and Zone One Bracebridge.

That may cause electrical system supply interruption.

Officials did not say what specific dates the work will be happening, only noting the work cycle will start this month.

“Please be advised that for public safety and system supply reliability, Lakeland Power has consulted a qualified contractor to remove the limbs or trees around Lakeland’s electrical lines,” officials from Lakeland say.