Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The active case count is at 40 after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) added two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The new cases are:

A woman from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 45 and 64. He is reported by the Health Unit to have contracted the virus through the community.

There have been 41 cases of the virus in Gravenhurst and 32 in Bracebridge.

There have been a total of 182 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began to go along with 139 people who have recovered and three deaths.

The roll-out of the vaccine continues in SMDHU’s medical region. So far, 13,317 vaccines have been administered with 430 coming in the last 24 hours.

SMDHU has reported 77 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,651 with 3,226 recoveries and 88 people dying.