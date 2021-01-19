Ontario is reporting 1,913 COVID-19 cases.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott says due to a technical issue at Toronto Public Health, there is likely an underreporting of cases on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, fifty-nine per cent are in the hotspots around the GTHA.

Over 34,500 tests were completed over the last day but there’s still a backlog of 36,750.

Another 46 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 6.8 per cent.