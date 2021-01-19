Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling, Port Severn, Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau, and Killbear Park, can all expect to see some heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours.

Heavy bursts of snow could affect road conditions and visibilities this morning.

In the early afternoon, lake effect snow squalls are expected and could keep going until midnight. The snow squall will shift over the region which means, some regions might get more snow than others. A total of 5 to 10 cm is expected by Wednesday morning. Locally higher snowfall amounts are also possible.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to heavy snow and blowing snow. Difficult winter travel conditions are expected.

-With files from Environment Canada