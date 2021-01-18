A snowmobiler riding into the sunset (photo taken from Pexels.com - Pixabay)

All Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ (OFSC) trails and trails utilizing Crown Land district-wide are to close Thursday at 12:01 A.M.

The local health unit issued the order on Monday citing complaints about people travelling from other districts to use the local snowmobile trails.

The district’s Medical Officer of Health said even though the OFSC recommends against travelling outside your health unit’s region for snowmobiling, many have not taken the direction seriously.

Dr. Jim Chirico also mentioned sightings of groups of snowmobilers congregating on trails, in parking lots and other locations not keeping a two-metre distance and breaking gathering limits.

He urged residents against gathering with people outside their social bubble to help keep the district safe.