Two people have been found dead in the water of Sturgeon Bay. They were found this morning after police got a call Sunday night from a concerned resident of Victoria Harbour who thought they heard a cry for help.

Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone. Later in the evening, they received reports of missing snowmobilers who were from the Orillia area.

Monday morning the search continued and the bodies of the snowmobilers were found.

The OPP is issuing a warning that the ice is just not safe enough for sledding, “Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP want to remind all persons who do venture outdoors that area ice surfaces may be snow-covered and appear safe to travel on. Unfortunately, locally we have not had the kind of cold weather required for the formation of ice required for winter activities so if ice travel is necessary please check with local residents and fish hut operators before heading out on any ice surface- Know Before You GO.”

The names of the deceased are not being released until they are identified and their family is notified. The investigation continues into what happened.