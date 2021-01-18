Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Over the weekend, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting eight new cases.

Another four people have recovered from the virus, putting that total at 139 in Muskoka.

It puts the active case count in the region at 38. An increase of three since SMDHU’s last report on Friday.

The new cases are:

A woman from Bracebridge between the ages of 45 and 64. The reason is listed as community-acquired.

A woman from Bracebridge between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU says it due to community-acquisition.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 45 and 64. She got the virus through community spread.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 35 and 44. The reason is listed as close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes under the age of 18. She got the virus from close contact with another positive case.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. The reason is listed as close contact with another positive case.

A man from Gravenhurst between the ages of 18 and 34. He got the virus through the community.

There have been a total of 180 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began. Of those, 54 are from Huntsville residents, 40 from Gravenhurst, 38 from Muskoka Lakes, and 31 from Bracebridge.

SMDHU has reported 75 new cases of the virus in Simcoe. That brings the total in the region to 4,572 with 3,223 recoveries and 87 people dying.

While data hasn’t been provided for how many vaccines were administered in Simcoe Muskoka, but since SMDHU has gotten the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, they have given 12,885 shots.